Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Proposals to build 500 homes and a school next to an ancient peat bog in York "will end a hidden jewel", members of a city wildlife trust fear.

Jono Leadley

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT), which manages Askham Bog, is concerned the scheme will lead to a lowering of the water table and will dry it out.

Prof Alastair Fitter, an ecology specialist at YWT, said Askham Bog, a 120-acre site that was left behind by a retreating glacier 15,000 years ago, "really is a hidden jewel - for its size it's the richest place in Yorkshire for wildlife."

Developers Barwood Land said it had "taken on board" the comments made by the YWT.

A spokesman said: "We have spent six years undertaking a significant amount of technical work to understand and develop the scheme proposed."

The revised plans would have "no adverse impact on the bog", the developers added.