Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Three fire crews are still damping down at the scene of fire at a waste recycling centre in Sheffield over the weekend. The picture above shows what firefighters were faced with when they arrived at the scene on Saturday night. At its height, about 40 firefighters tackled the blaze on Clement Street in Darnall. Plumes of smoke could be seen across Sheffield and people living nearby were told to keep windows and doors closed.
Fire crews tackle major blaze at Sheffield recycling plant
