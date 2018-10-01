Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Missing teen found 'safe and well' in Scotland
- Arrest after Halifax 'hit-and-run' crash leaves man dead
- Live updates on Monday 1 October 2018
Live Reporting
Yorkshire's weather forecast
A chilly start but with plenty of sunshine this morning and the chance of a shower towards the east.
It'll be dry this afternoon with further bright spells and a little more cloud later.
Light rain or drizzle will move its way south and east this evening and it'll be breezy:
Missing teen found 'safe and well' in Scotland
A teenage girl from South Yorkshire who had been missing for more than a week has been found "safe and well" in Scotland, police said.
Courtney Booth, 15, was reported missing at about 23:00 on 22 September after failing to return home to her family in Stainforth, Doncaster.
She had been in the Harrogate area before boarding a train to Edinburgh at York railway station.
She was found in the Scottish capital, according to South Yorkshire Police.
A force spokesperson thanked the public and Police Scotland for their support during the search.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today there are currently no serious delays or cancellations.
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Arrest after Halifax 'hit-and-run' crash leaves man dead
A man has been arrested over the death of a pedestrian in a suspected hit-and-run crash in West Yorkshire.
The 35-year-old man was hit by a car in Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax, at about 21:05 on Saturday and died at the scene.
Police said the driver of the car failed to stop, with the vehicle later found abandoned near the scene.
A man contacted West Yorkshire Police and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the force said.