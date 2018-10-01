Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

A West Yorkshire family has been paid £1,000 in compensation after a boy suffering from autism and learning difficulties was left without proper support.

The boy suffered a "significant and cumulative effect" on his education due to Kirklees Council's "continual and repeated failures", according to the Local Government Ombudsman (LGO).

The boy's mother had to complain to the LGO three times in two years to get the situation resolved.

The report says Kirklees Council wasn't properly monitoring if the boy was getting the support he needed.

Kirklees Council has apologised and say it's now putting £500,000 into special educational needs to improve the service it provides.