Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Some cloud will linger around this evening. However, breaks in the cloud will allow for some clearer skies. It should say largely dry.
Family win compensation pay out for autistic boy
A West Yorkshire family has been paid £1,000 in compensation after a boy suffering from autism and learning difficulties was left without proper support.
The boy suffered a "significant and cumulative effect" on his education due to Kirklees Council's "continual and repeated failures", according to the Local Government Ombudsman (LGO).
The boy's mother had to complain to the LGO three times in two years to get the situation resolved.
The report says Kirklees Council wasn't properly monitoring if the boy was getting the support he needed.
Kirklees Council has apologised and say it's now putting £500,000 into special educational needs to improve the service it provides.
Iron Age horse and chariot discovered in East Yorkshire town
Yorkshire Post
The remains of an Iron Age chariot have been found on a construction site in Pocklington. It was found on The Mile development some weeks ago where more than 200 homes are to be built.
Laughing gas dealer 'too old for this'
A judge has told a man who was caught with 472 laughing gas canisters at a music festival he is "too old for this".
Ediz Biler, 31, of Footscray Road in Eltham, south-east London, was arrested at the Lost Village Festival at Oak Hill Farm in Swinderby, Lincolnshire, last year.
At Lincoln Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to possessing a psychoactive substance with intent to supply others.
Biler was sentenced to 60 hours of unpaid work in the community and ordered to pay £1,200 in costs.
Sentencing him, Judge Simon Hirst said: "You are right in what you told the probation service in your pre-sentence report, you are too old for this.
"Do anything like this again and someone will lock you up.
"I also don't see why the public should pay for this, it is going to be a very expensive music festival for you."
Captured in Leeds: Prisoner given eight more years for escape
A gangland killer, who faked illness to be sprung from jail, will serve a further eight years in jail.
Shaun Walmsley, 29, was already serving a life sentence, when two men grabbed him from outside a hospital in Liverpool in February 2017.
He'd faked illness in order to be taken to the hospital.
Two men, armed with a submachine gun and a knife, threatened to shoot and "cut" his three prison guards, he then spent 18 months on the run from police.
He was captured in a pre-planned operation by armed police in Leeds in August.
Walmsley had been given a minimum 30 years term in June 2015 for the brutal stabbing of rival drug dealer Anthony Duffy, 33.
Today he pleaded guilty to a single count of escape from custody at Liverpool Crown Court.
He was told he is only eligible for parole in June 2047 after that sentence finishes, he must serve another eight years.
Civil partnerships: 'Common sense wins' - Rotherham MP
The announcement that all couples in England and Wales will be able to choose to have a civil partnership rather than get married, has been welcomed by a South Yorkshire MP.
The move will give mixed-sex couples and their families the option of greater security, the government said.
The Labour MP for Rotherham, Sarah Champion, said she was "really pleased" about the announcement and that "common sense wins".
She added the move will address the "imbalance" that allows same-sex couples to choose between a civil partnership or marriage.
One woman from York sent a message on WhatsApp to her boyfriend Sam, asking him to "not marry me":
MP's controversial tweet on civil partnerships
Lincolnshire's longest serving MP has tweeted his disagreement with the change in the law to allow mixed-sex couples to have a civil partnerships:
It's sparked a lot of controversy on social media, with some twitter users accusing Sir Edward Leigh of advocating romantic relationships between siblings.
Sir Edward has been campaigning to give better rights to siblings who live together since 2004.
He has said "when one dies the other is left in limbo," referring to financial arrangements.
Sir Edward points out in those circumstances the surviving sibling has to pay estate duty.
Civil partnerships were initially designed to make sure gay couples, who at that time couldn't marry, weren't put in that position.
Since speaking to the BBC in Lincolnshire, Sir Edward has gone back to twitter to explain his position further:
Scheme launched to reduce deaths among young drivers
A new scheme has been launched across East Yorkshire to try and reduce the number of fatalities on the region's roads.
Over 600 young people, aged between 16 and 24, were killed or injured on roads across the Humber region in 2017.
Nearly 400 of those fatalities and injuries were on roads in Hull and East Yorkshire.
The scheme, which has been launched today, will see teenagers aged between 15-17 spending a week learning to drive with their parents in their car, in an off-road environment.
79-year-old woman in a critical condition
A 79-year-old woman is in a critical condition after she was injured in a collision in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield on Monday.
Emergency services were called at 08:05.
A silver Toyota Aygo had hit the woman, just outside of the Woodhouse Health Centre.
The woman remains in a critical condition in hospital.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
Council extends Serco contract
Lincolnshire County Council has agreed to extend the contract with a private company which provides it with a wide-range of services in IT, finance and human resources.
The council is three years into a five-year £70m contract with Serco.
It will now extend the contract until 2022.
Serco has been fined £1m by the council on two occasions after errors, including numerous blunders in paying staff.
In one case a school employee was almost paid £1.5m in wages.
Errors also led to a school phone line being cut and, in one case, sanitary facilities being repossessed.
The council said Serco had made significant improvements.
"The performance of Serco has improved and there is a risk of moving to a new provider at the moment," it added.
Drugged driver killed doctor
A drugged driver who killed a junior doctor in a head-on crash in North Yorkshire has been jailed.
22-year-old Jake Rogers from Thirsk has been sentenced to seven and a half years.
He crashed into Dr Alex Boorman's motorbike on the A19 near Easington, North Yorkshire, in December 2017.
He admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving and being over the limit for cannabis.
The family of Dr Boorman, who was 27, said his life was "needlessly taken".
Thousands of illegal cigarettes and booze found
Thousands of untaxed cigarettes, beer and spirits have been seized from two shops in Boston.
Lincolnshire Trading Standards and Lincolnshire Police carried out the raids on Monday.
They found the illegal cigarettes in a purpose-built, hidden compartment in a wall at Euro Express on West Street.
More cigarettes and alcohol were seized from European Food & Wine Ltd on Red Lion Street.
Trading Standards officer Andy Wright says they are finding shopkeepers are using "more elaborate ways of hiding goods".
He said large quantities of untaxed goods were often being hidden in vehicles and other premises.
Mr Wright said help and information from people in the area was making a real difference to the work they do.
Buzzard found dead with trap wounds to head
A buzzard thought to have died after getting caught in a trap had previously been shot, according to Humberside Police.
X-rays show three shotgun pellets embedded in the bird, which was found in the western area of the East Riding.
Police say the shotgun pellets are not thought to have caused its death.
When the bird was found it had recent injuries to its head, they said.
Those injuries were consistent with the bird having being confined in a cage trap.
Wildlife Crime Officer PC Ward said, "We take raptor persecution very seriously, there is no excuse for this type of criminality."
Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact police.
Man arrested in connection with Manby fire
A man has been arrested in connection with a fire in Manby on Sunday night.
It took ten fire crews to put out the blaze at the three-storey derelict building, thought to be a former RAF officers' mess.
The building was left severely damaged.
An 18-year-old man, from the Grimsby area, is currently in custody.
Woman sexually assaulted in Mosbrough
Police are carrying out inquiries in Mosborough after a woman was sexually assaulted shortly after midnight.
The woman, who's in her 20, was attacked near Station Road at 00:30 this morning.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
Police added that specialist officers are supporting the woman.
Metal recycling campaign launched
A campaign has been launched to encourage families in the East Riding of Yorkshire to recycle more metal packaging.
A trial will take place in Goole, Market Weighton and Pocklington over the next two months.
It will be supported by displays and roadshows.
If it's a success, the initiative will be rolled out across the whole of the East Riding.
The council believe an extra 1200 tonnes of metals could be recycled each year.
In pictures: Fire service practice water rescues
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has tweeted pictures of fire crews practising water rescues at Woodhouse Mill Regulator in Woodhouse:
The fire service say this type of training helps to tests the skill of its crew members.
Former miners protest retreat closure
A group of former miners are protesting today against the closure of a convalescence home in a Lincolnshire seaside town.
The Miners' Retreat in Skegness was opened in 1939 to provide holiday accommodation for Derbyshire colliery workers and their families.
The remaining building was part of a larger holiday complex, originally known as the Derbyshire Miners' Convalescent Home.
The Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation (CISWO) said the closure was due to the "increasing costs of retaining the building".
More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to keep it open.
Former pit worker Jeffrey Bird has organised three coach-loads of people to protest outside of the building.
"They've got the decision wrong, haven't they," he said.
"They haven't consulted nobody, they've just consulted their own people. That's just not how things should be done."
In a statement, the CISWO said it had spent a great deal of money on maintaining the building.
It added: "CISWO has money carefully invested which provides an income used to support more than 10,000 miners each year.
"We have to carefully consider how we use these funds to meet the current and future needs of those we work with, so that we can offer this support into the future."
Police name victim of fatal road crash
West Yorkshire Police have named the victim of a fatal road crash which happened in Halifax on Saturday.
The incident happened at 21:07 on Aachen Way, at its junction with Skircoat Moor Road, and involved a black Renault Megane motor car and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, named as 41-year-old Robert Provis from the Halifax area, sustained fatal injuries.
The driver failed to stop at the scene and the car was later found abandoned nearby.
The driver later presented himself to officers and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been released pending further investigations.
Listen: 3.5 million steps from Holy Island to holy city
A North Yorkshire man has completed an epic walk and raised more than £3,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Stuart Nelson, from Farndale, has just completed a trek from Holy Island in Northumberland to the Vatican in Rome, a distance of 1,850 miles (2,937 km).
After his 112-day walk, 65-year-old Stuart is now back home on the North York Moors.
He's been talking about the journey he made and what motivated him to take the first of what he believes were 3.5 million steps: