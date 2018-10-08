Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Hull Trains is running no direct service between Hull and London today. There was extensive disruption to timetables over the weekend, after a fire on board one of the company's trains at Grantham on Friday night. Hull Trains say they are running a reduced service today. If this affects you, click this link to follow the alterations and to find alternate travel arrangements.
Leeds stabbing: Man attacked outside betting shop
A man has been stabbed in broad daylight outside a betting shop in Leeds.
Police were called to the scene outside the Coral shop on Compton Road in Harehills just before 14:00 yesterday.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment.
His condition is not known.
West Yorkshire Police said the area has been cordoned off and officers remain at the scene.