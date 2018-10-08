Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

  1. No direct trains between Hull and London

    Hull Trains is running no direct service between Hull and London today.

    Hull train information
    Copyright: Hull Trains

    There was extensive disruption to timetables over the weekend, after a fire on board one of the company's trains at Grantham on Friday night.

    Hull Trains say they are running a reduced service today.

    If this affects you, click this link to follow the alterations and to find alternate travel arrangements.

  2. Leeds stabbing: Man attacked outside betting shop

    A man has been stabbed in broad daylight outside a betting shop in Leeds.

    Police in Harehills
    Copyright: BBC

    Police were called to the scene outside the Coral shop on Compton Road in Harehills just before 14:00 yesterday.

    The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

    His condition is not known.

    West Yorkshire Police said the area has been cordoned off and officers remain at the scene.

