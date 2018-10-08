West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The co-creator of Father Ted has been given a verbal warning by police for alleged harassment following a row on Twitter with a transgender woman. Graham Linehan was told by West Yorkshire Police not to contact Stephanie Hayden. She reported him for referring to her as a "he", and for tweeting the names she used before transitioning. Miss Hayden, 45, is now suing the writer. Mr Linehan, 50, told the BBC he is also considering taking action against her.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Police harassment warning to Father Ted writer
The co-creator of Father Ted has been given a verbal warning by police for alleged harassment following a row on Twitter with a transgender woman.
Graham Linehan was told by West Yorkshire Police not to contact Stephanie Hayden.
She reported him for referring to her as a "he", and for tweeting the names she used before transitioning.
Miss Hayden, 45, is now suing the writer.
Mr Linehan, 50, told the BBC he is also considering taking action against her.
Watch: Spine straightening trials
Children in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are some of the first in the world to join a pioneering medical trial to correct spinal deformities.
Dr Lee Breakwell is using the method - said to help reduce pain - to help correct scoliosis at Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Aleisha Darban, 6, from Lincolnshire, is one of just 17 children across the world taking part in the trials:
Yorkshire's weather
BBC Weather
It'll be cloudy and fairly windy through much of the day, but it should stay dry.
Through the afternoon, some sunny spells will develop.
Some spells of early evening sunshine are possible, but in general, a dry but rather cloudy and fairly windy night is expected.
East Yorkshire train alterations and delays
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today there are currently no serious delays or cancellations in northern, southern and western parts of the county.
However, in the east there are some delays and cancellations.
Hull Trains say there are a number of alterations today due to faults on two trains.
As a result they are running a reduced service.
Click this link to follow the alterations and to find alternate travel arrangements.
For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Leeds stabbing: Man attacked outside betting shop
A man has been stabbed in broad daylight outside a betting shop in Leeds.
Police were called to the scene outside the Coral shop on Compton Road in Harehills just before 14:00 yesterday.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment.
His condition is not known.
West Yorkshire Police said the area has been cordoned off and officers remain at the scene.
LiveYorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Follow