West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The co-creator of Father Ted has been given a verbal warning by police for alleged harassment following a row on Twitter with a transgender woman.

Graham Linehan was told by West Yorkshire Police not to contact Stephanie Hayden.

She reported him for referring to her as a "he", and for tweeting the names she used before transitioning.

Miss Hayden, 45, is now suing the writer.

Mr Linehan, 50, told the BBC he is also considering taking action against her.