Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Live updates on Monday 15 October 2018
York B&M fire: McDonald's sorry for free drink refusal
Fast food chain McDonald's has apologised after firefighters tackling a blaze at a branch of discount retailer B&M in York at the weekend were denied free refreshments.
Crews spent Saturday night bringing a huge fire, which left the building at the Clifton Moor retail park "a burnt-out shell," under control.
It later emerged two members of the public had paid for drinks out of their own pockets when none were provided.
McDonald's has said free drinks "should have been provided on the night".
A number of firefighters reportedly approached the branch, close to the B&M store, while taking a break from combating the blaze.
They are said to have asked if the restaurant could provide free drinks, on account of crews not carrying cash while attending a call-out, but were refused.
Criminal probe over medical waste
It had emerged that the waste from hospitals had not been disposed of in a timely fashion.Read more