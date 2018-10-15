West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Watch: Monday's weather forecast

    A mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain gradually dying out through the day.

    Watch my full forecast here:

    Video content

    Video caption: A mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain gradually dying out.

  3. West Yorkshire has most disability hate crimes - New stats

    Disability hate crimes have increased by two thirds in West Yorkshire over the last year, according to new police figures.

    Police
    Copyright: BBC

    Statistics obtained by the charity United Response show 536 hate crimes were recorded in the region in the past 12 months - the highest number of disability hate crimes in the country.

    The charity's encouraging more victims to come forward.

    Severe accident: A654 West Yorkshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A654 West Yorkshire both ways severe accident, at Stainton Lane.

    A654 West Yorkshire - A654 Carlton Lane in Carlton closed at the Stainton Lane junction, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

    

  6. Woman and baby attacked in Wakefield

    A woman and her baby have been attacked in the street in Wakefield by two men and a woman.

    St John's WMC
    Copyright: Geograph/Bill Henderson

    It happened on Saturday on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Normanton, close to the St John’s Working Men’s Club (pictured).

    Two men and a woman approached the victim and pushed over the pram carrying a five-week-old baby and then took shopping and a changing bag, police say.

    The mum and the baby both escaped without injuries.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact police.

  7. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South or West Yorkshire today there are currently no serious delays or cancellations

    However, if you're in the east of our region, be aware that a reduced Hull Trains service continues between Hull/Beverley and London Kings Cross.

    Also:

    • The 07:21 Leeds to Scarborough service has been cancelled
    • The 07:45 York to Scarborough service has been cancelled
    • The 07:45 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service is delayed

    For all the latest live updates from Yorkshire's main railway stations, click on the links below:

    Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, from J23 for A640 New Hey Road to J22 for A672.

    M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M62 westbound from J23, A640 (Huddersfield) to J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of an accident.

    

  10. Watch: Plane abandons Leeds Bradford Airport landing

    A Jet2 plane aborted a landing at Leeds Bradford Airport at the weekend due to strong winds.

    Flight LS272 from Alicante was eventually diverted and landed safely at Manchester

    Jet2 said the company was one of a number of airlines affected by the high winds.

    Here it is battling the gusts:

    Video content

    Video caption: Jet2 plane aborts landing due to wind at Leeds Bradford Airport

  11. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    This morning will be cloudy and misty with rain, some of which could be heavy.

    The rain will become lighter this afternoon.

    Tonight will be mild with a light wind.

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC
