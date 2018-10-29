Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Teenager in hospital after car rolls over
A teenager is being treated in hospital for suspected neck and spine injuries after a crash in North Yorkshire.
It happened at about 10:00 on Sunday on Beckwith Road in Harrogate.
It's thought a Vauxhall Astra hit a parked car and then rolled onto its side.
The driver, a woman in her 40s, was also taken to hospital after going into shock.
Penalty fares rolled out on more rail routes
Train operator Northern is introducing penalty fares on more of its Sheffield routes this week.
The fines are designed to discourage people from travelling on trains without first paying their tickets.
The penalties on the Sheffield to Lincoln route will be £20 or double the cost of a single fare, whichever is the more expensive.
It follows a trial of the penalty fares earlier this year in West Yorkshire.
Mystery over seriously injured man in Sheffield
A man's being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being found in the road in Sheffield.
The 32-year-old was found on Dyche Lane in Jordanthorpe at about 03:00 on Saturday morning.
Police are appealing for information about how the man came to be so badly hurt.
Fossil collector rescued following Staithes landslide
A fossil collector had to be rescued after becoming trapped up to his waist in mud following a landslide in North Yorkshire.
Fishermen called emergency services at about 20:15 on Saturday after spotting the man trapped near Staithes.
Staithes Coastguard said the fishermen had helped free the man from the mud and debris by the time they arrived.
The coastguard said it had been an "extremely challenging rescue" and appealed for people not to risk their lives collecting fossils from cliff faces which are "prone to land slips".
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
It's a chilly and frosty start to the day, with many drivers likely to need to de-ice their cars before heading out.
Temperatures will struggle to rise throughout the morning, hitting highs of 7C (45F) by the afternoon.
Later, evening lows will hover at about 3C (37F):
Hull body find: Woman's death 'unexplained'
The body of a woman thought to be in her 50s has been found in a cemetery in Hull.
Police were called at about 09:30 on Sunday morning to Western Cemetery.
The woman's body had been discovered on a pathway.
Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are continuing, police say.
Halifax fatal stabbing: Three teenagers questioned
Three teenagers continue to be questioned by police on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in West Yorkshire.
Police were called at about 21:30 on Saturday to reports of a disturbance on East Park Road in the Ovenden area of Halifax.
Officers found two males with stab wounds and a third with a head injury. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.
One of the teenagers, aged 17, died a short time later.
The other two injured teenagers are not thought to have life-threatening injuries. Both are in a stable condition.