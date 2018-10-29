West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Three teenagers continue to be questioned by police on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in West Yorkshire.

Police were called at about 21:30 on Saturday to reports of a disturbance on East Park Road in the Ovenden area of Halifax.

Officers found two males with stab wounds and a third with a head injury. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the teenagers, aged 17, died a short time later.

The other two injured teenagers are not thought to have life-threatening injuries. Both are in a stable condition.