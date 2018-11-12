Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Father and son among victims of Sheffield crash
- Killer of 'beautiful mum' from North Yorkshire due to be sentenced
- Live updates on Monday 12 November
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton
All times stated are UK
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J31 for A57 Sheffield to J30 for A616 Sheffield.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J30, A616 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Hull prisoner found after being released in error
A prisoner who was mistakenly released from jail has been found, Humberside Police have confirmed.
Michael Kavanagh was released from HMP Hull in error on Friday.
No details as to how he was found have been released.
He is on remand awaiting trial for allegedly carrying an offensive weapon and intent to cause grievous bodily harm in June.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road to J40 for A638 Wakefield Road.
M1 West Yorkshire - Lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound from J39, A636 (Durkar) to J40, A638 (Flushdyke), because of a broken down vehicle.
Killer of 'beautiful mum' due to be sentenced
A man who admitted killing a North Yorkshire mum is due to be sentenced later.
The body of Angela Rider, who was 51, was discovered at a house in Cawood, near Selby, last March.
Adrian Rodi, 37, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Leeds Crown Court in September.
At the time of Ms Rider's death, her family described her as a "beautiful mum" and "wonderful daughter".
Conisbrough Castle beacon marks Armistice anniversary
Over 1,000 beacons were lit across the country last night to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, including this one in South Yorkshire:
The beacons, lit as a final act of remembrance on the centenary of the end of the war, symbolise the end of the darkness of war and a return to the light of peace.
One of those beacons (pictured) was at Conisbrough Castle in South Yorkshire, where David Danks, of the City of Leeds pipe band, played as it was lit.
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
This morning is expected to be dry with sunny spells and brisk southerly winds.
There'll be some more sunshine this afternoon, but a scattering of showers is likely to develop .
This evening will have clear spells with the risk of the odd shower at times, but any showers should clear after midnight to leave it dry and largely clear.
Inmate let out in error back in jail
Plea to find Hull prisoner released in error
A prisoner is on the run after being released from Hull Prison in error, Humberside Police has said.
Michael Kavanagh was on remand awaiting trial for allegedly carrying an offensive weapon and intent to cause grievous bodily harm in June.
He was released by mistake on Friday and was last seen wearing a dark Adidas hooded top, with grey jogging bottoms and blue Adidas trainers.
Anyone who spots Mr Kavanagh is urged not to approach him but to call police.
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, from J53 for to J52 for .
A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) southbound from J53, / (Scotch Corner) to J52, / (Catterick), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Sheffield crash: Father and son among victims
A man who died in a car crash in Sheffield alongside his one-year-old son was "full of life" and a "loving father", his uncle has said.
Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his son, Usman Adnan Jarral, died when their people carrier collided with a VW Golf in the city on Friday night.
Husband and wife Miroslave Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, were also in the car and died in the crash.
Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore, of South Yorkshire Police, said it was an "incredibly tragic accident".
The men in the Golf, aged 17, 18 and 23, were arrested and remain in custody after suffering minor injuries.
The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, has started an investigation.