West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Over 1,000 beacons were lit across the country last night to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, including this one in South Yorkshire:

The beacons, lit as a final act of remembrance on the centenary of the end of the war, symbolise the end of the darkness of war and a return to the light of peace.

One of those beacons (pictured) was at Conisbrough Castle in South Yorkshire, where David Danks, of the City of Leeds pipe band, played as it was lit.