West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Over 1,000 beacons were lit across the country last night to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, including this one in South Yorkshire: The beacons, lit as a final act of remembrance on the centenary of the end of the war, symbolise the end of the darkness of war and a return to the light of peace. One of those beacons (pictured) was at Conisbrough Castle in South Yorkshire, where David Danks, of the City of Leeds pipe band, played as it was lit.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road to J40 for A638 Wakefield Road.
M1 West Yorkshire - Lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound from J39, A636 (Durkar) to J40, A638 (Flushdyke), because of a broken down vehicle.
Conisbrough Castle beacon marks Armistice anniversary
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
This morning is expected to be dry with sunny spells and brisk southerly winds.
There'll be some more sunshine this afternoon, but a scattering of showers is likely to develop .
This evening will have clear spells with the risk of the odd shower at times, but any showers should clear after midnight to leave it dry and largely clear.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However, there are also several cancellations:
Also, Hull Trains is running a "reduced service" today. Get all the latest details here.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
LiveYorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
