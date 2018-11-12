West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road to J40 for A638 Wakefield Road.

    M1 West Yorkshire - Lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound from J39, A636 (Durkar) to J40, A638 (Flushdyke), because of a broken down vehicle.

  2. Conisbrough Castle beacon marks Armistice anniversary

    Over 1,000 beacons were lit across the country last night to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, including this one in South Yorkshire:

    Beacon and pipe player
    Copyright: PA

    The beacons, lit as a final act of remembrance on the centenary of the end of the war, symbolise the end of the darkness of war and a return to the light of peace.

    One of those beacons (pictured) was at Conisbrough Castle in South Yorkshire, where David Danks, of the City of Leeds pipe band, played as it was lit.

  3. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    This morning is expected to be dry with sunny spells and brisk southerly winds.

    There'll be some more sunshine this afternoon, but a scattering of showers is likely to develop .

    This evening will have clear spells with the risk of the odd shower at times, but any showers should clear after midnight to leave it dry and largely clear.

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

    However, there are also several cancellations:

    • The 06:45 York to Plymouth via Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 07:09 Wakefield Westgate to Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 07:10 Leeds to Plymouth service has been cancelled
    • The 07:23 Wakefield Westgate to Plymouth service has been cancelled
    • The 07:28 Leeds to Knottingley service has been cancelled
    • The 07:42 Wakefield Westgate to Knottingley service has been cancelled
    • The 07:45 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 07:48 Leeds to Hull service has been cancelled
    • The 07:53 Sheffield to Plymouth service has been cancelled

    Also, Hull Trains is running a "reduced service" today. Get all the latest details here.

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

