West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A 17-year-old boy is due before magistrates today charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Halifax. Jamie Brown, also 17, was fatally stabbed on East Park Road, in the Ovenden area of the town, on 27 October. Five other people arrested in connection with the incident remain on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.
