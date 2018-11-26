Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The sixth annual Steampunk Weekend in Haworth has just been held - bringing strange scenes to the village more famous for its railway and the Bronte sisters.

Steampunk has been described as "nostalgia for what never was" and draws on a wide variety of influences from HG Wells to comics.

Costumed fans of the Victorian science fiction phenomenon took part in all sorts of activities in Haworth, including burlesque performances, a fashion show and a masquerade ball.

Here's just a taster of what went on:

