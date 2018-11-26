Yorkshire scenes

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Sheffield.

Summary

  1. Disruption after over-running engineering works hit Hull rail services
  2. Man and woman arrested over Huddersfield 'gunshots'
  3. Live updates on Monday 26 November 2018
  4. Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton

All times stated are UK

  1. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    BBC Weather

    Today will be mostly cloudy and chilly with a scattering of showers, but a few sunny periods are possible this morning.

    A cloudy night is expected with occasional showers and perhaps some mist and fog.

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, from J25 for A644 Wakefield Road to J26 for A638.

    M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M62 eastbound from J25, A644 (Brighouse) to J26, A638 (Chain Bar), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. In pictures: Steampunk fans descend on Bronte village

    The sixth annual Steampunk Weekend in Haworth has just been held - bringing strange scenes to the village more famous for its railway and the Bronte sisters.

    Steampunk has been described as "nostalgia for what never was" and draws on a wide variety of influences from HG Wells to comics.

    Costumed fans of the Victorian science fiction phenomenon took part in all sorts of activities in Haworth, including burlesque performances, a fashion show and a masquerade ball.

    Here's just a taster of what went on:

    Steampunk festival
    Copyright: AFP/Getty Images
    Steampunk festival
    Copyright: PA
    Steampunk festival
    Copyright: PA
    Steampunk festival
    Copyright: AFP/Getty Images

  4. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South and West Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.

    However, be aware that there's major disruption to services from Hull because of over-running engineering works.

    Otherwise:

    • The 07:11 Doncaster to Adwick service has been cancelled
    • The 07:13 Wakefield to Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 07:24 Sheffield to Bridlington service has been cancelled
    • The 07:26 Wakefield to Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 08:01 Doncaster to Bridlington service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  5. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, from J26 for A638 to J25 for A644 Wakefield Road.

    M62 West Yorkshire - Three lanes closed and slow traffic on M62 westbound from J26, A638 (Chain Bar) to J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  6. Man and woman arrested over Huddersfield 'gunshots'

    A man and a woman have been arrested following reports of gunshots in Huddersfield.

    Lockwood Road
    Copyright: BBC

    Armed police surrounded a business on Lockwood Road and the main road was closed for several hours following emergency calls at about 10:45 on Sunday.

    No-one was hurt and police said evidence of a firearm being discharged was yet to be confirmed.

    Extra patrols are in place and witnesses are being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.

    The two have been arrested in connection with the discharge of a firearm, the force added.

  7. Major disruption as trains from Hull cancelled

    Most trains out of Hull have been cancelled this morning because of over-running engineering works.

    Hull Railway station
    Copyright: Google

    It means there are no services running west out of Hull and replacement buses are being run instead.

    Network Rail advises anyone travelling between Hull and Goole and Hull and Selby in North Yorkshire to check before they travel. You can click this link to do so.

    This will also affect passengers travelling between Hull and York, Hull and London and Hull and Leeds.

    Network Rail says it is working quickly to resolve the issue.

