West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The sixth annual Steampunk Weekend in Haworth has just been held - bringing strange scenes to the village more famous for its railway and the Bronte sisters. Steampunk has been described as "nostalgia for what never was" and draws on a wide variety of influences from HG Wells to comics. Costumed fans of the Victorian science fiction phenomenon took part in all sorts of activities in Haworth, including burlesque performances, a fashion show and a masquerade ball. Here's just a taster of what went on:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound
M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe accident, from J25 for A644 Wakefield Road to J26 for A638.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M62 eastbound from J25, A644 (Brighouse) to J26, A638 (Chain Bar), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
In pictures: Steampunk fans descend on Bronte village
The sixth annual Steampunk Weekend in Haworth has just been held - bringing strange scenes to the village more famous for its railway and the Bronte sisters.
Steampunk has been described as "nostalgia for what never was" and draws on a wide variety of influences from HG Wells to comics.
Costumed fans of the Victorian science fiction phenomenon took part in all sorts of activities in Haworth, including burlesque performances, a fashion show and a masquerade ball.
Here's just a taster of what went on:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in North, South and West Yorkshire today, most services appear to be running to time at the moment.
However, be aware that there's major disruption to services from Hull because of over-running engineering works.
Otherwise:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Envelope update
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, from J26 for A638 to J25 for A644 Wakefield Road.
M62 West Yorkshire - Three lanes closed and slow traffic on M62 westbound from J26, A638 (Chain Bar) to J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man and woman arrested over Huddersfield 'gunshots'
A man and a woman have been arrested following reports of gunshots in Huddersfield.
Armed police surrounded a business on Lockwood Road and the main road was closed for several hours following emergency calls at about 10:45 on Sunday.
No-one was hurt and police said evidence of a firearm being discharged was yet to be confirmed.
Extra patrols are in place and witnesses are being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.
The two have been arrested in connection with the discharge of a firearm, the force added.
Major disruption as trains from Hull cancelled
Most trains out of Hull have been cancelled this morning because of over-running engineering works.
It means there are no services running west out of Hull and replacement buses are being run instead.
Network Rail advises anyone travelling between Hull and Goole and Hull and Selby in North Yorkshire to check before they travel. You can click this link to do so.
This will also affect passengers travelling between Hull and York, Hull and London and Hull and Leeds.
Network Rail says it is working quickly to resolve the issue.