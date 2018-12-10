Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Sheffield.
Summary
- Elderly woman hurt in crash with police van in Doncaster
- Police appeal over missing Hull 14-year-old
- North Yorkshire drink-drive campaign sees 21 arrested in single week
- Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news
- Latest updates on Monday 10 December 2018
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
A chilly, bright start this morning with plenty of early sunshine.
There's a risk of a few showers across parts of West and South Yorkshire at first, but these will die out to leave a dry day.
Through tonight, cloud will steadily build, though most places will stay dry.
Elderly woman hurt in crash with police van
An 86-year-old woman is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a collision in Doncaster.
It happened at about 13:55 on Sunday when a red Nissan Micra collided with a police van outside the Asda store at the junction of Herten Way and Gliwice Way.
A police officer was also taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries.
The incident has been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, before J34 for A631 Tinsley Viaduct.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound before J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Over 20 arrested in single week in drink-drive crackdown
More than 20 people have been arrested in one week as part of a Christmas drink-drive campaign in North Yorkshire.
One driver in Scarborough was more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit.
Police say: "On average, those arrested have recorded breathalyser readings of almost twice the legal drink-drive limit."
Five motorists were arrested within the first 24 hours of the campaign – three in York, one in Scarborough and one in Harrogate. The youngest was aged 17.
The number of drivers caught has prompted traffic officers to reiterate their warning: "If you drink and drive, we will catch you."
They've also appealed to people who see motorists they suspect are about to drink-drive to contact them.
So far, eight people have been charged and bailed to appear in front of magistrates.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails today in Yorkshire, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Have you seen missing Hull teenager Jack?
A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in the Hull area and police are asking for help in finding him.
Jack Beal was last seen leaving his home in East Hull at about 16:00 on Friday, police say.
He is 5ft 5ins tall, slim with short brown hair and when last seen was wearing a black jacket, black trainers and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone who sees him is being urged to contact police.