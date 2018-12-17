Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    If you're making a journey on the rails today in Yorkshire this Monday morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.

    However:

    • The 07:01 Bradford Interchange to Leeds service has been cancelled
    • The 07:17 Doncaster to London Kings Cross service has been cancelled
    • The 07:39 York to Middlesbrough service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  2. Have you seen missing Leeds teenager?

    A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Leeds.

    Nicoleta Pintile
    Copyright: West Yorkshire Police

    Nicoleta Pintile was last seen on Sunday morning in the Chapeltown area, according to police.

    She is described as white, slim, 5ft 5ins tall, with dark hair and was last seen wearing a grey dress and grey jacket.

    Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact police.

