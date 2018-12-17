Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

If you're making a journey on the rails today in Yorkshire this Monday morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment. However: For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails today in Yorkshire this Monday morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Have you seen missing Leeds teenager?
A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Leeds.
Nicoleta Pintile was last seen on Sunday morning in the Chapeltown area, according to police.
She is described as white, slim, 5ft 5ins tall, with dark hair and was last seen wearing a grey dress and grey jacket.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact police.