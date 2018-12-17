Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Leeds.

Nicoleta Pintile was last seen on Sunday morning in the Chapeltown area, according to police.

She is described as white, slim, 5ft 5ins tall, with dark hair and was last seen wearing a grey dress and grey jacket.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is being asked to contact police.