West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

An early cost estimate MPs had when they were approving the HS2 high-speed rail project was "enormously wrong", a former HS2 boss has told BBC Panorama.

HS2 Ltd Copyright: HS2 Ltd

The HS2 scheme will see the construction of a high-speed line between London and Leeds and Manchester, running through South Yorkshire and into North Yorkshire.

Doug Thornton said the costing underestimated the value of many properties HS2 needed to purchase along the proposed route and thousands more had not been budgeted for.

Mr Thornton said the figure MPs saw was hundreds of millions of pounds too low. He was later dismissed.

HS2 rejects claims MPs were misled.

It says it followed the correct process to keep Parliament updated on budgetary changes.