Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Appeal for dashcam footage after Harrogate Lamborghini smash
Aggressive beggars plagued Sheffield supermarket say police
Hull man charged with attempted murder
Live updates on Monday 24 December 2018
By Andrew Barton and Oli Constable
'Mums on mission' get playground ready for Christmas
A run-down children's playground has been revamped in time for Christmas after a group of "mums on a mission" raised more than £150,000 to fund it.
Within five months of starting the Roundhay Park Playground Appeal, the five women had raised enough to transform the Leeds play area.
The old hard floor and all the old equipment has been replaced.
Mum Sara Dawson said: "We are over the moon with how it looks. It's the best Christmas present we could have had."
In April the mums set a target of £100,000 to revitalise the under-7s Lakeside playground at Roundhay Park.
But their appeal captured the hearts of the community and local businesses who rallied to boost the amount to £159,000.
Hull House of Fraser saved
House of Fraser's store in Hull, which was due to close on Saturday, has been saved, safeguarding more than 100 jobs.
A last-minute agreement was announced yesterday between the company, landlord and Hull City Council which means it can remain open.
Staff who were facing redundancy will now have the option to keep their jobs.
Watch: Children drive themselves to surgery in Bradford
Children having treatment at a West Yorkshire hospital can drive themselves to the operating theatre in a mini electric car.
The miniature car has been donated to Bradford Royal Infirmary's children's ward with the aim of soothing young patients' nerves before a procedure.
Here's a film to test your tear ducts:
Children's inpatients matron Ruth Tolley said driving the car would make the hospital experience more fun.
The hospital's consultant radiologist Jon Martin arranged for the tiny Tesla to be donated because he is a member of the UK Tesla Owners Group.
He said: "This car will mean that our day surgery patients will be able to ferry themselves from our children's day case unit to our operating theatres and radiology departments in style.
"We are hoping that it is something they'll look forward to and will divert their attention and take their minds off the procedures ahead."
Appeal for dashcam footage after Lamborghini smash
Police in Harrogate are appealing for motorists to come forward with dashcam footage after a collision between a grey Lamborghini and a whiite Kia.
The driver of a Lamborghini was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with "serious injuries."
The incident happened on Friday morning at about 09:30 on the B6161 at Beckwithshaw on the outskirts of the town.
Aggressive beggars plague Sheffield supermarket
Local Democracy Reporting Service
It's been revealed a supermarket in Sheffield became so badly plagued by aggressive beggars the store became the biggest source of repeat calls for help from police in the west of the city.
Police in South Yorkshire say they took at least 568 calls from the Waitrose store on Ecclesall Road in the space of a year as a result of customers' experiences at the hands of beggars.
Chief Constable Stephen Watson accepted that was likely to be "a small representation of the numbers affected," because many people may not make a formal complaint about such incidents.
However, police say they've now slashed the problem to zero, after identifying a group of eight people most heavily involved in incidents and taking action to stop them, including the arrest of two.
Hull man charged with attempted murder
A 46-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, after a domestic incident in Hull.
Police say Lee Griffiths, from Golf Links Road in Cottingham, was arrested at an address on May Street on Saturday.
He's due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court today.