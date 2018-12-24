Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A run-down children's playground has been revamped in time for Christmas after a group of "mums on a mission" raised more than £150,000 to fund it.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Within five months of starting the Roundhay Park Playground Appeal, the five women had raised enough to transform the Leeds play area.

The old hard floor and all the old equipment has been replaced.

Mum Sara Dawson said: "We are over the moon with how it looks. It's the best Christmas present we could have had."

In April the mums set a target of £100,000 to revitalise the under-7s Lakeside playground at Roundhay Park.

But their appeal captured the hearts of the community and local businesses who rallied to boost the amount to £159,000.