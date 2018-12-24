West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Children having treatment at a West Yorkshire hospital can drive themselves to the operating theatre in a mini electric car.

The miniature car has been donated to Bradford Royal Infirmary's children's ward with the aim of soothing young patients' nerves before a procedure.

Here's a film to test your tear ducts:

Children's inpatients matron Ruth Tolley said driving the car would make the hospital experience more fun.

The hospital's consultant radiologist Jon Martin arranged for the tiny Tesla to be donated because he is a member of the UK Tesla Owners Group.

He said: "This car will mean that our day surgery patients will be able to ferry themselves from our children's day case unit to our operating theatres and radiology departments in style.

"We are hoping that it is something they'll look forward to and will divert their attention and take their minds off the procedures ahead."