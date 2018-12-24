West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Early areas of mist and fog will tend to lift to leave a dry day with spells of sunshine, but fog and low cloud will form widely and quickly later this afternoon and into the evening. It should remain dry through tonight with a lot of low cloud and fog around, although the fog is likely to start to lift later in the night.
Yorkshire's weather
BBC Weather
Watch: Children drive themselves to surgery in Bradford
Children having treatment at a West Yorkshire hospital can drive themselves to the operating theatre in a mini electric car.
The miniature car has been donated to Bradford Royal Infirmary's children's ward with the aim of soothing young patients' nerves before a procedure.
Here's a film to test your tear ducts:
Children's inpatients matron Ruth Tolley said driving the car would make the hospital experience more fun.
The hospital's consultant radiologist Jon Martin arranged for the tiny Tesla to be donated because he is a member of the UK Tesla Owners Group.
He said: "This car will mean that our day surgery patients will be able to ferry themselves from our children's day case unit to our operating theatres and radiology departments in style.
"We are hoping that it is something they'll look forward to and will divert their attention and take their minds off the procedures ahead."
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, services seem to be running pretty much to time at the moment.
