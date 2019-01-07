Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Yorkshire scenes
Yorkshire breaking news

  2. Live updates on Monday 7 January 2019

By Andrew Barton

  1. Have you seen missing 70-year-old?

    A 70-year-old man has gone missing from Bradford.

    Missing man
    Copyright: West Yorkshire Police

    Police officers say they are concerned about the welfare of Mohammed Fazil.

    Mr Fazil is described as Asian, 5ft 11ins, slim, with short white hair.

    Anyone who sees him is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police straight away.

