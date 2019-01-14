Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live
- Leeds United tribute after six-year-old fan dies
Leeds United tribute after six-year-old fan dies
A six-year-old boy from Leeds who had been suffering from cancer and who developed a special relationship with Leeds United has died just days after his birthday.
Toby Nye had high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer which spreads rapidly across the body.
Stars from the club have paid tribute to the youngster and said they were "heartbroken".
Chairman Andrea Radrizzani said he had been "deeply moved" by Toby's story, adding "we love you angel".
Toby, from Osmondthorpe, became ill at Christmas 2016 and on his fourth birthday in January 2017 his family was told he had a stage four neuroblastoma tumour.
He had struck up relationships with several players and staff at Elland Road. Last year the club raised the £200,000 needed to fund his cancer treatment.
Tributes have poured in since news of his death emerged.
A statement said he died "in the arms of mummy and daddy" at home with all his family around him on Saturday afternoon.