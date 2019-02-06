Scene of gas explosion in Batley
Live

Gas explosion in Batley

Summary

  1. Emergency services were called to Market Place/Hick Lane area of Batley at 18:45
  2. Emergency services on scene
  3. Three people have been taken to hospital
  4. Surrounding properties have been evacuated
  5. Police confirm explosion was not terror-related

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Three taken to hospital

    As well as fire and police crews, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service is also at the scene of the explosion.

    It's believed three people have been taken to hospital following the blast.

  2. Explosion reports in Batley

    There has been a large explosion in Batley in West Yorkshire.

    Emergency services say they were called to Market Place/Hick Lane area of the town at 18:45.

    It was initially believed to be a domestic fire.

    However police later confirmed they believed it was a gas explosion.

