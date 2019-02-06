Live
Gas explosion in Batley
Summary
- Emergency services were called to Market Place/Hick Lane area of Batley at 18:45
- Emergency services on scene
- Three people have been taken to hospital
- Surrounding properties have been evacuated
- Police confirm explosion was not terror-related
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Three taken to hospital
As well as fire and police crews, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service is also at the scene of the explosion.
It's believed three people have been taken to hospital following the blast.
Explosion reports in Batley
There has been a large explosion in Batley in West Yorkshire.
Emergency services say they were called to Market Place/Hick Lane area of the town at 18:45.
It was initially believed to be a domestic fire.
However police later confirmed they believed it was a gas explosion.
Three hurt in suspected gas explosion
Residents living nearby spoke of hearing the "loudest bang" in Batley.Read more