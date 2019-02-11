Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Sheffield.
Summary
- Libby Squire arrest man faces unrelated charges
- Tom Bell shooting: Man arrested over 'assisting offender'
- Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news
- Live updates on Monday 11 February 2019
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LiveLiveYorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Follow
Tom Bell shooting: Man arrested over 'assisting offender'
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the shooting of a boxer through a pub window.
Tom Bell, 21, was shot at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, on 17 January and died later in hospital.
The 34-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on Friday before being released while inquiries continue, South Yorkshire Police said.
Two men have been charged with murder and six others arrested in the inquiry.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J34 for A631 Tinsley Viaduct.
M1 South Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic southbound at J34, A631 (Meadowhall), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J23 for A640 New Hey Road and J22 for A672.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M62 westbound between J23, A640 (Huddersfield) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Libby Squire arrest man faces unrelated charges
A man held over the disappearance of Libby Squire remains of interest to the inquiry, police have said, as unrelated charges against him were announced.
The University of Hull student, 21, has been missing for 10 days and was last seen after a night out.
Humberside Police have been questioning a 24-year-old man they arrested in Hull on Wednesday.
The force said the man had been charged with voyeurism, outraging public decency and three counts of burglary.
Det Supt Matt Hutchinson said the charges relate to reported offences between December 2017 and January of this year - and said that all the charges were unrelated to Libby's disappearance.
The suspect remains in police custody and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later today.
"Our priority remains to find Libby and support her family at this incredibly distressing time," Det Supt Hutchinson added.