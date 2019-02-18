Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Sheffield.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news
  2. Live updates on Monday 18 February 2019

Live Reporting

By Oli Constable

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Roadworks expected to cause major disruption in York

    Motorists in York are being warned of major roadworks in the city centre for the next two months.

    The city centre
    Copyright: Google

    The Stonebow, Pavement and Fossgate are getting a "a first time in a generation" improvement, according to the council.

    It will mean major disruption as much of the city centre will be closed to traffic.

    Roads and pavements are being reconstructed, footways widened and kerbs dropped.

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J41 for A650.

    M1 West Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J41, A650 (Carrgate), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Three stabbed in Sheffield city centre 'altercation'

    Three men were taken to hospital at the weekend after a stabbing took place in Sheffield city centre.

    A police jacket
    Copyright: BBC

    Emergency services were called to Rockingham Street to reports of an altercation just before 04:00 on Sunday morning.

    Two men, aged 29 and 22, had been stabbed in the upper body.

    Their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

    A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the hand and also taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Back to top