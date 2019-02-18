Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Live updates on Monday 18 February 2019
By Oli Constable
Roadworks expected to cause major disruption in York
Motorists in York are being warned of major roadworks in the city centre for the next two months.
The Stonebow, Pavement and Fossgate are getting a "a first time in a generation" improvement, according to the council.
It will mean major disruption as much of the city centre will be closed to traffic.
Roads and pavements are being reconstructed, footways widened and kerbs dropped.
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, at J41 for A650.
M1 West Yorkshire - M1 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J41, A650 (Carrgate), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Three stabbed in Sheffield city centre 'altercation'
Three men were taken to hospital at the weekend after a stabbing took place in Sheffield city centre.
Emergency services were called to Rockingham Street to reports of an altercation just before 04:00 on Sunday morning.
Two men, aged 29 and 22, had been stabbed in the upper body.
Their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the hand and also taken to hospital but has since been discharged.