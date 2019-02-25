Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

People concerned about the proposed location of a cruise terminal in Hull are due to hold a meeting later this evening.

Hull City Council Copyright: Hull City Council

The council's preferred site for the terminal is next to the Deep Aquarium and the Victoria Dock Estate.

It is part of Hull's 10-year City Plan , launched in June 2013 by High Steward of Hull Lord Mandelson.

People who live nearby say they fear the planned terminal will ruin their waterside neighbourhood.