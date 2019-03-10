Bradford

We Are Bradford: What is happening?

Summary

  1. We Are Bradford runs from Monday 11 March to Friday 15 March.
  2. The BBC is asking people in the city what stories matter to them.
  3. These stories will then feature on TV, radio and online.
  4. A pop-up BBC newsroom will be in The Broadway shopping centre throughout the week.
  5. You can suggest stories via email to wearebradford@bbc.co.uk or via message/WhatsApp to 07720 078 939.
  6. You can also visit www.bbc.co.uk/wearebradford to suggest a story or find out more.
  7. For more info about We Are Bradford follow #BBCWeAreBradford on social media.