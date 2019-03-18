Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Family appeals on 10th anniversary of Claudia Lawrence's disappearance
- Attempted murder arrest over Sheffield 'stabbing'
- Flood warnings remain in place after weekend rain
Live updates on Monday 18 March 2019
By Andrew Barton
Attempted murder arrest over Sheffield 'stabbing'
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a suspected stabbing in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said a 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected stab wound in the Woodhouse area on Saturday night.
She remains in a critical but stable condition after surgery, police said.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, which happened in Badger Road at about 19:00, to get in touch.
Appeal on 10-year anniversary of missing York woman
The family of a woman from York who disappeared 10 years ago today are making a new plea for information.
Claudia Lawrence was 35 when she went missing on 18 March 2009 in York.
North Yorkshire Police believe she was murdered and that the answer lies within the local community.
Her father says he can't believe they still don't know what happened to her.
The North Yorkshire force says it "strongly suspects key and vital information is being withheld that could provide the breakthrough that we all want to see, not least Claudia's heartbroken family."
Officers said a man seen near her home remains a key person to trace 10 years on.
North Yorkshire flood warnings after weekend downpour
Areas across North Yorkshire are still at risk of flooding after persistent heavy rain on Saturday led to flood warnings.
There are 15 flood warnings in place across the county and a number of roads remaining closed.
The Rivers Nidd, Ouse, Swale and Ure all have warnings in place.
York's Foss Barrier is in operation and city centre flood gates have been closed.
The Environment Agency says the River Ouse in the city peaked in the early hours of this morning at around four metres and will remain high through today, before starting to fall slowly tonight.