West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Welcome to Yorkshire said chief executive Sir Gary Verity was leaving on "health grounds".
It added his resignation was not directly linked to concerns raised "in relation to his behaviour towards staff and his expenses".
The organisation thanked Mr Verity for his 10 years in charge.
In a statement, Welcome to Yorkshire said its board had investigated the allegations and "concluded that Sir Gary made errors of judgement regarding his expenses at a very difficult time for him and his family".
"Sir Gary has agreed to voluntarily reimburse Welcome to Yorkshire for monies owed."
He also instigated the annual Tour de Yorkshire race, the fifth edition of which will be staged in May, and led the way in securing the rights to host the UCI Road Cycling World Championships which will be staged in Yorkshire in September.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However:
The 07:19 York to Manchester Airport service has been cancelled
The 07:47 Leeds to Manchester Airport service has been cancelled
The 08:33 Sheffield to Manchester Piccadilly service has been cancelled
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Biker, 22, dies in Leeds traffic island crash
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after crashing into a new traffic island on a road in Leeds.
The collision happened in the early hours of Saturday morning on Asquith Avenue, near Aspect Building Solutions in Morley.
The male biker was seriously hurt in the crash and was taken to hospital. He died later from his injuries.
Police say they're keen to speak to a cyclist seen in the area shortly after the collision as they may have "vital information".
Yorkshire's sunny weather forecast
BBC Weather
After a fine and sunny morning, it will be dry this afternoon with sunny periods.
However, it will feel chilly in north to northwesterly winds.
Tonight will be clear, dry and cold, with light winds:
