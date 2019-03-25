West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after crashing into a new traffic island on a road in Leeds.

The collision happened in the early hours of Saturday morning on Asquith Avenue, near Aspect Building Solutions in Morley.

The male biker was seriously hurt in the crash and was taken to hospital. He died later from his injuries.

Police say they're keen to speak to a cyclist seen in the area shortly after the collision as they may have "vital information".