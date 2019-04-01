Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Student Libby Squire was remembered at a special church service yesterday where hundreds of flowers were preserved in her memory.

HULL COMMUNITY CHURCH Copyright: HULL COMMUNITY CHURCH

The 21-year-old's body was found in the Humber Estuary last Wednesday after going missing in Hull on 31 January.

Ms Squire was last seen on a bench on Beverley Road, where flowers and messages have since been left.

The flowers have been turned into potpourri after her family asked they did not go to waste.

Hull Community Church collected more than 400 bunches of flowers from the bench area.

Squire family Copyright: Squire family

Minister Anne Dannerolle said they had been in contact with Ms Squire's parents, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, who had asked that the flowers not be left to fade.

Ms Dannerolle said the potpourri was given to 160 people who attended the service, as well as Ms Squire's family and friends, and that anything left over would be handed out in the community.

The church is now working with the family for a more permanent memorial to the student.

Humberside Police have said Ms Squire's death is being treated as a homicide investigation.