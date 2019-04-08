Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live
Bradford road closures following 'police incident'
Libby Squire tribute among graffiti designs on derelict homes in Hull
Live updates on Monday 8 April 2019
Libby tribute among graffiti designs on derelict homes
A tribute to Libby Squire, the Hull university student whose body was found in the Humber estuary in March seven weeks after she went missing, is among designs painted on houses in the city.
Graffiti artists have painted more than 20 homes earmarked for demolition.
More than 100 artists took part in the two-day event in the Preston Road area of Hull.
Fire chiefs said a similar event held in 2018 had led to a reduction in anti-social behaviour and arson attacks.
Hull City Council provided 22 houses to organisers Bankside Gallery, who arranged for designs to be created by artists including Dilk, Penfold, Marcus Method, and Krek.
Bradford road closures following police incident
People in Bradford are being asked to avoid part of the city because of what's described as a "police incident".
More information as and when we get it: