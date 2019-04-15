Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Investigations into an alleged incident involving Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton after the Barnsley game at Oakwell on Saturday will continue today.

It's alleged the Fleetwood Town manager assaulted the Reds boss Daniel Stendel after the match at Oakwell.

South Yorkshire Police issued a new statement yesterday saying the incident "has been crimed and will be thoroughly investigated".

Barnsley said they "could confirm there was an alleged incident" and the club was "assisting the police with its enquiries" .