Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Humberside.
Summary
- Police investigation after body found in River Ouse in York
- Joey Barton: Investigation into Oakwell incident continues
- Click on 'Related Stories' for county-specific updates
- Live updates on Monday 15 April 2019
Live Reporting
By Adam Smith
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Read more
Joey Barton: Investigation into Oakwell incident continues
Investigations into an alleged incident involving Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton after the Barnsley game at Oakwell on Saturday will continue today.
It's alleged the Fleetwood Town manager assaulted the Reds boss Daniel Stendel after the match at Oakwell.
South Yorkshire Police issued a new statement yesterday saying the incident "has been crimed and will be thoroughly investigated".
Barnsley said they "could confirm there was an alleged incident" and the club was "assisting the police with its enquiries".
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Body found in River Ouse in York
Police have recovered another body from the River Ouse in York.
Divers were in the water close to the Blue Bridge area yesterday morning and located the body of a male during the afternoon.
His family has been informed, according to police.
It's the third time in eight days that a body's been recovered from a river in York.