Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Police investigation after body found in River Ouse in York
  2. Joey Barton: Investigation into Oakwell incident continues
  4. Live updates on Monday 15 April 2019

By Adam Smith

  2. Joey Barton: Investigation into Oakwell incident continues

    Investigations into an alleged incident involving Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton after the Barnsley game at Oakwell on Saturday will continue today.

    Barnsley's Oakwell stadium
    Copyright: Geograph/Neil Theasby

    It's alleged the Fleetwood Town manager assaulted the Reds boss Daniel Stendel after the match at Oakwell.

    South Yorkshire Police issued a new statement yesterday saying the incident "has been crimed and will be thoroughly investigated".

    Barnsley said they "could confirm there was an alleged incident" and the club was "assisting the police with its enquiries".

  4. Body found in River Ouse in York

    Police have recovered another body from the River Ouse in York.

    The confluence of the Ouse, and Foss which enters under the Blue Bridge on the right, seen from New Walk
    Copyright: Geograph/Paul Harrop

    Divers were in the water close to the Blue Bridge area yesterday morning and located the body of a male during the afternoon.

    His family has been informed, according to police.

    It's the third time in eight days that a body's been recovered from a river in York.

