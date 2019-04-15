Live

Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.

    However:

    • The 08:18 Doncaster to Leeds service is currently delayed
    • The 08:36 Wakefield Westgate to Leeds sevice is currently delayed

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  2. Body found in River Ouse in York

    Police have recovered another body from the River Ouse in York.

    The confluence of the Ouse, and Foss which enters under the Blue Bridge on the right, seen from New Walk
    Copyright: Geograph/Paul Harrop

    Divers were in the water close to the Blue Bridge area yesterday morning and located the body of a male during the afternoon.

    His family has been informed, according to police.

    It's the third time in eight days that a body's been recovered from a river in York.

