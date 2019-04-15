Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time. However: For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Body found in River Ouse in York
Police have recovered another body from the River Ouse in York.
Divers were in the water close to the Blue Bridge area yesterday morning and located the body of a male during the afternoon.
His family has been informed, according to police.
It's the third time in eight days that a body's been recovered from a river in York.