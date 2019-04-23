West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A second blaze broke out on moorland in West Yorkshire on one of the hottest days of the year. The fire at Marsden Moor started on Sunday and was "likely" to have been caused by a barbecue at Easter Gate, the National Trust said. It has now spread to Denshaw in Saddleworth, Greater Manchester, the fire service said. Firefighters also remain on Ilkley Moor damping down a blaze which spread over 25,000 sq metres on Saturday.
