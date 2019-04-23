Live

West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Marsden Moor fire 'started by barbecue'

    A second blaze broke out on moorland in West Yorkshire on one of the hottest days of the year.

    Moor blaze
    Copyright: @Yorkshirepudd15

    The fire at Marsden Moor started on Sunday and was "likely" to have been caused by a barbecue at Easter Gate, the National Trust said.

    It has now spread to Denshaw in Saddleworth, Greater Manchester, the fire service said.

    Firefighters also remain on Ilkley Moor damping down a blaze which spread over 25,000 sq metres on Saturday.

