Live

Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Rotherham crash: Three held after pedestrian dies

    Three people are being questioned after a man was hit by a car and killed in South Yorkshire.

    Adam Cumpsty
    Copyright: South Yorkshire Police

    Adam Cumpsty, 30, was walking on Broad Street, Rotherham, at about 22:30 on Friday when he was struck.

    He died at the scene.

    Police said two vehicles were seen driving in the direction of Parkgate when one of the vehicles hit him.

    In a statement, Mr Cumpsty's family said: "Adam was a much loved husband, brother, uncle and son, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

    Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the crash or who may have been in the area at the time.

  2. Marsden Moor fire 'started by barbecue'

    A second blaze broke out on moorland in West Yorkshire on one of the hottest days of the year.

    Moor blaze
    Copyright: @Yorkshirepudd15

    The fire at Marsden Moor started on Sunday and was "likely" to have been caused by a barbecue at Easter Gate, the National Trust said.

    It has now spread to Denshaw in Saddleworth, Greater Manchester, the fire service said.

    Firefighters also remain on Ilkley Moor damping down a blaze which spread over 25,000 sq metres on Saturday.

Back to top