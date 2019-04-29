Live

West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. 'We share a lot' - Jo Cox's sister on Great Get Together

    Nearly three years on from the murder of Yorkshire Labour MP Jo Cox, people are being encouraged by her sister to come together to talk about the things they have in common.

    The third Great Get Together is due to be launched later, with a series of community events across the UK planned for June.

    Kim Leadbeater (pictured) says the events are a chance to bring people together in what she says are divisive times.

    "There's so much stuff in the media and stuff across the country about the things we fall out about and the things we disagree on, but actually if we come down to the simplicity of life we also share a lot," she said.

    "We find that despite the differences we have, we have a lot of shared values and shared things. We all have to get up every day, pay our bills and feed our kids and get on with the basics."

  2. Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast

    This morning any mist will slowly lift to allow some sunshine.

    This afternoon will be dry with lengthy periods of sunshine.

    The top temperature will be about 15C (59F):

  3. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.

    However:

    • The 07:21 Leeds to Scarborough service has been cancelled
    • The 07:50 York to Manchester Airport service has been cancelled
    • The 08:18 Leeds to Manchester Airport service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

