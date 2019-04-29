Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Nearly three years on from the murder of Yorkshire Labour MP Jo Cox, people are being encouraged by her sister to come together to talk about the things they have in common.

The third Great Get Together is due to be launched later, with a series of community events across the UK planned for June.

Kim Leadbeater (pictured) says the events are a chance to bring people together in what she says are divisive times.

"There's so much stuff in the media and stuff across the country about the things we fall out about and the things we disagree on, but actually if we come down to the simplicity of life we also share a lot," she said.

"We find that despite the differences we have, we have a lot of shared values and shared things. We all have to get up every day, pay our bills and feed our kids and get on with the basics."