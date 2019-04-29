Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

The third Great Get Together is due to be launched later, with a series of community events across the UK planned for June.
Kim Leadbeater (pictured) says the events are a chance to bring people together in what she says are divisive times.
"There's so much stuff in the media and stuff across the country about the things we fall out about and the things we disagree on, but actually if we come down to the simplicity of life we also share a lot," she said.
"We find that despite the differences we have, we have a lot of shared values and shared things. We all have to get up every day, pay our bills and feed our kids and get on with the basics."
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
This morning any mist will slowly lift to allow some sunshine.
This afternoon will be dry with lengthy periods of sunshine.
The top temperature will be about 15C (59F):
York city centre river safety under scrutiny
The deaths of five people in York's rivers this month are due to be discussed later.
The city's river safety group, made up of the emergency services, local universities, the city council and other organisations, is set to meet.
Among those to have died is 19-year-old Sonny Ferry whose parents have said they want to see safety around the city's rivers improved.
David Horn, senior operations manager for the York Rescue Boat, says today's meeting will scrutinise everything.
"If a person gets into the river, have they the capability to self-rescue? Do we put barriers or walls up? Is there enough lighting and is camera coverage in the area appropriate?" he asks.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However:
The 07:21 Leeds to Scarborough service has been cancelled
The 07:50 York to Manchester Airport service has been cancelled
The 08:18 Leeds to Manchester Airport service has been cancelled
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Sheffield United promoted to Premier League
Celebrations will be continuing this morning after Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League.
The Blades are five points clear of Yorkshire rivals Leeds with one game of the Championship season remaining.
United could win the title if they win at Stoke City and Norwich lose at Villa on the final day.
Promotion means the Bramall Lane side will play in the top flight for the first time since 2007.
"It's one of the greatest days of my life, 100%," an emotional manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.
"To see it over the line today, surrounded by my players and my family, to see us back in the Premier League is truly incredible.
"What a day to be a Blade. Next season will be a fabulous experience for everyone involved."