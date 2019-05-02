Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

A notorious criminal who murdered a father-of-three by driving a car into him has been jailed for 26 years.

West Yorkshire Police Copyright: West Yorkshire Police

The attack on 40-year-old Amriz Iqbal took place in October as he walked along Sandford Road in Bradford Moor with a friend.

The pair were hit by a Kia Sedona being driven by Bradford criminal Mohammed Nisar Khan (pictured left), 41, of Holme Lane, Tong - known as "Meggy".

Mr Iqbal, from Bradford, died from his injuries in hospital, but his friend Adnan Ahmed was not badly hurt in the crash.

Khan was found guilty of murdering Mr Iqbal, attempting to murder Mr Ahmed and two charges of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Tony Grant (pictured right), 39, of Queens Road, Bradford, who was in the car with Khan, was also found guilty of the murder charge and the two conspiracy to pervert the course of justice offences.

He was also jailed for life with a minimum of 17 years to be served before being considered for release.

A third defendant Salman Ismail, 31, of Hollin Road, Shipley, was found guilty of an arson charge over the attack at the service station and the two conspiracy offences. He was jailed for 17 years.