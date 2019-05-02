Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Plans to re-route a key North Yorkshire
road which has suffered a series of problems with landslips have been "put on the
shelf" until government funding becomes available.
Highways bosses have voiced frustration over delays in getting government approval for a £40m scheme to re-route the A65 around Kex Gill, between Skipton and Harrogate.
A county council meeting's been told that the authority has already spent £2.1m on the scheme and expects to spend a further £1.5m this year in making preparations.
However, there is a risk government funding may "not be immediately forthcoming", the meeting heard.
David Bowe, the council’s director of environmental services, told members the authority had not received a detailed response from the Department for Transport on its outline business case, putting the “development of the scheme at risk”.
“When we manage to have a conversation they are quite positive, but in truth it's quite difficult to engage them,” he added.
Mr Bowe said the scheme, which has been welcomed by residents and commuters who have faced delays and diversions, was being “put on the shelf” and would be ready to be launched when funding became available.
Hull horticulturalists breaking down barriers
An allotment in Hull has brought together people who don't speak the same language but who share an interest in gardening.
Families of different nationalities, including Brazilian, Argentinian, Iranian, Iraqi and Romanian, work the land at Constable Street allotment, based just behind Coltman Street off Hessle Road.
Volunteer Lausanne Tranter, who runs the community space, says people who are unable to communicate because of language barriers find ways of connecting through shared interests.
People from different cultures have been brought together "through their passion for gardening", she says.
Former Home Secretary named chair of Jo Cox charity
Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith has been appointed chair of the Jo Cox Foundation.
The charity was set up after Mrs Cox, the MP for Batley and Spen, was shot and stabbed to death in Birstall, West Yorkshire, in June 2016, a week before the EU referendum vote.
Ms Smith, who was the UK's first female home secretary, said she was "enormously excited and honoured" to be taking on the role.
Quote Message: Never has Jo’s message that we have ‘more in common than that which divides us’ been more relevant. I’m going to use my national experience and the inspiration of having known Jo to support the foundation in delivering some really exciting plans over the coming years. from Jacqui Smith
Never has Jo’s message that we have ‘more in common than that which divides us’ been more relevant. I’m going to use my national experience and the inspiration of having known Jo to support the foundation in delivering some really exciting plans over the coming years.
Stanley Metcalf death: Man, 77, in court on manslaughter charge
A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter following the death of a six-year-old boy who was shot with an airgun.
Stanley Metcalf died in hospital after being hit in the abdomen by an airgun pellet during a family gathering at a house in Sproatley, near Hull, on 26 July.
Albert Grannon, 77, of Church Lane, Sproatley, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court charged with manslaughter and possession of a firearm without a certificate.
Mr Grannon spoke only to confirm his name during the brief hearing before being released on bail to appear at Hull Crown Court next month.
Recruitment push for Boston hospital
Registered nurses are being sought to work in the emergency and acute departments at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital .
A drop-in recruitment event is being held at the hospital today between 10:00 and 14:00.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust says a similar event last year proved to be very popular.
Tour de Yorkshire: Fracking protests at the starting line
Anti-fracking protesters have gathered in Doncaster this morning ahead of the start of this year's Tour de Yorkshire.
The company's involvement has been met with opposition from campaigners who say the use of fracking to extract shale gas is harmful to the environment.
Ineos has rights to explore for shale gas in sites in Cheshire, Yorkshire and the Midlands - including test sites at Woodsetts, Harthill and Marsh Lane - but has yet to start because of planning disputes.
Vandals daub 'scum' on Hull homelessness project's door
Vandals have have targeted a homelessness organisation, painting the word "scum" on its door and splattering white paint on its windows.
The Raise the Roof Project in Hull said its Community Hub was targeted at about 21:30 on Wednesday.
The organisation has appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
Hull student lands McLaren placement over bamboo car idea
A Hull student has landed a placement with McLaren for his idea to use bamboo to build high-performance sports cars.
Mechanical engineering student Asa Green won the automotive technology challenge in the Daily Telegraph's STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) awards.
McLaren Automotive, which has a new £50m facility in South Yorkshire, sponsored the challenge of coming up with new a product or process to achieve weight benefits for a high-performance sports car.
The University of Hull student is now in with a chance of receiving a £25,000 prize when an overall winner is announced in June.
Ineos boss, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has called the government's attitude to fracking for gas "pathetic", accusing ministers of listening to a vocal minority rather than looking at the science.
Dog wash and cinema plans approved for Scarborough hotel
The new owners of a Grade II-listed Scarborough hotel have been granted planning permission to expand it.
The Mount Hotel was bought in January after being on the market for £2m.
The hotel, which has 48 bedrooms over five storeys, was created out of five terraced buildings in 1840.
In their application, the owners revealed they are to rebrand the Mount as the Bike and Boot Hotel.
They say they also plan to create a dog wash and small cinema in the basement.
'Wheely' long police line to escort Tour de Yorkshire
Have you ever seen so many police motorcycles?
This photograph shows officers training on Wednesday ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire:
The picture has been shared on a Humberside Police Twitter account ahead of the cycling event which starts in Doncaster later, with cyclists heading through East Yorkshire before finishing in Selby.
The largest area of disruption in East Yorkshire is expected to be the Market Place in Pocklington, which will be closed between 13:00 and 18:00.
Riley Siswick death: Boy 'hit so hard he ruptured bowel'
A man killed his partner's son by hitting him so hard he ruptured his bowel, a court has heard.
Three-year-old Riley Siswick was found dead by paramedics two days after Kyle Campbell injured him at their home in Marsh, Huddersfield, prosecutors said.
His mother, Kayleigh Siswick, chose to protect Mr Campbell instead of seeking medical help, Leeds Crown Court heard.
Mr Campbell, 26, denies murder while Ms Siswick, 26, denies causing or allowing the death of a child.
Robert Smith QC, prosecuting, said Riley's condition was "acute and deteriorating" and "would have been obvious" to anyone, following the alleged assault on 4 February 2016.
However, neither Riley's mother nor Mr Campbell, raised the alarm about his worsening health, the court heard.
The trial continues.
CCTV appeal over Rotherham care home safe theft
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a safe containing bankcards and money was stolen from a Rotherham care home.
Officers believe the man "could hold vital information" about the raid which happened at Church View care home at about 03:00 on Thursday 28 February.
One of the residents' bank cards taken from the home, which is on Church Street, was used numerous times between 03:00 and 09:35 on the same day.
First ever rating of 'good' for Humberside Police
Humberside Police has been rated as "good" by the police watchdog following years of critical reports.
For the first time in its history the force received the rating in all areas inspected by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary.
It's also been praised for significantly increasing its number of police officers.
Tour de Yorkshire's 100 miles of pedal power
The first stage of the prestigious Tour de Yorkshire cycle race takes place today.
Over the next few days the race, featuring some of the world's top cyclists, will pass through 150 cities, towns and villages in Yorkshire.
More than two million spectators enjoyed four days of cycling action in the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire.
Today will see race participants cover over 100 miles, setting off from Doncaster just after 13:00.
The racers will pass through towns including Howden and Beverley and finish in Selby outside Selby Abbey.
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is racing in the Tour de Yorkshire for the first time.
CCTV appeal over Rotherham arson attacks
Do you recognise this man? Detectives want to speak to him following a series of arson attacks in Rotherham:
Several fires were reported between 02:00 and 03:00 on 20 April on Laughton Road.
A children's dance studio, a florist and a cafe were set alight in the attacks.
No-one was injured, but significant damage was caused.
If you recognise the man in the image, police are keen for you to get in touch.
Watch: Thursday's weather forecast
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Starting dry this morning, but showers will spread their way east later.
Watch my full forecast here:
Major delays on M62 due to shed load of dead chickens
This was the scene on the M62 westbound near J27 (Morley/Gildersome) a short time ago - and yes, those are lots of dead chickens littering the road:
Police are currently working with Highways England to get them cleared, but obviously there will be major delays in the area while that continues:
Bradford gangster Mohammed Nisar Khan jailed for 26 years
A notorious criminal who murdered a father-of-three by driving a car into him has been jailed for 26 years.
The attack on 40-year-old Amriz Iqbal took place in October as he walked along Sandford Road in Bradford Moor with a friend.
The pair were hit by a Kia Sedona being driven by Bradford criminal Mohammed Nisar Khan (pictured left), 41, of Holme Lane, Tong - known as "Meggy".
Mr Iqbal, from Bradford, died from his injuries in hospital, but his friend Adnan Ahmed was not badly hurt in the crash.
Khan was found guilty of murdering Mr Iqbal, attempting to murder Mr Ahmed and two charges of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Tony Grant (pictured right), 39, of Queens Road, Bradford, who was in the car with Khan, was also found guilty of the murder charge and the two conspiracy to pervert the course of justice offences.
He was also jailed for life with a minimum of 17 years to be served before being considered for release.
A third defendant Salman Ismail, 31, of Hollin Road, Shipley, was found guilty of an arson charge over the attack at the service station and the two conspiracy offences. He was jailed for 17 years.
Elderly man found dead in Scarborough
The body of man's been found at a property in Scarborough, police say.
It was discovered by officers last night at about 17:40 on Marlborough Street.
Police say they've begun an investigation into the circumstances of the death of the man who is believed to have been in his 70s.
Election 2019: Council polls take place in Lincolnshire
Voters are heading to the polls for council and mayoral elections across Lincolnshire and the whole of the country.
Elections are being held for 248 English councils and six mayors.
Polling stations for the vote - spanning metropolitan and district councils and unitary authorities - open at 07:00 and close at 22:00.
This is the biggest set of local elections in England's four-year electoral cycle, with more than 8,400 seats being contested.
For details of elections in your area click this link, scroll down to the bottom of the page and type your postcode in the box provided.