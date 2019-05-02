Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Plans to re-route a key North Yorkshire road which has suffered a series of problems with landslips have been "put on the shelf" until government funding becomes available.

Highways bosses have voiced frustration over delays in getting government approval for a £40m scheme to re-route the A65 around Kex Gill, between Skipton and Harrogate.

A county council meeting's been told that the authority has already spent £2.1m on the scheme and expects to spend a further £1.5m this year in making preparations.

However, there is a risk government funding may "not be immediately forthcoming", the meeting heard.

David Bowe, the council’s director of environmental services, told members the authority had not received a detailed response from the Department for Transport on its outline business case, putting the “development of the scheme at risk”.

“When we manage to have a conversation they are quite positive, but in truth it's quite difficult to engage them,” he added.

Mr Bowe said the scheme, which has been welcomed by residents and commuters who have faced delays and diversions, was being “put on the shelf” and would be ready to be launched when funding became available.