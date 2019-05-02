Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
- Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire sets off from Doncaster
- Anti-Fracking protests at start of Tour de Yorkshire
- Man in court over death of six-year-old boy near Hull
- Investigation after man's body found in Scarborough
- Re-routing landslip-hit North Yorks road 'on the shelf'
- Major delays on M62 due to shed load of dead chickens
- First ever rating of 'good' for Humberside Police
- Election 2019: Council polls take place across Yorkshire
- Woman robbed in Wakefield railway station toilets
- East Yorkshire doctor's surgery displays £3.6m painting
- Live updates on Thursday 2 May 2019
By Andrew Barton and Adam Smith
Dummy spins up a storm in Beverley
A self-cycling mannequin has been built to show support for race.
Does this face paint come off?
Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has shared a selfie showing off his Tour de Yorkshire face paint.
Judging by his Twitter post, the Doncaster North MP is getting into the spirit of things.
The artist brightening up Leeds streets
A man from Leeds is giving streets near his house a bit of colour by painting bollards, broadband cabinets and electrical boxes.
Fan meets Froome after seven-year wait
A cycling fan got to meet Chris Froome after waiting for "seven years and three and a half hours".
This video shows the moment they met before the cycling action started in Doncaster today.
Very precise timekeeping.
Doncaster kids build giant bike out of tyres and chairs
This piece of land art was created by pupils and staff at a primary school in Doncaster
A parent took this brilliant photograph at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Primary School.
It was a memorable day for the youngsters who got see the riders go past on the A19 in Bentley..
Anti-fracking protesters focus on Team Ineos
As I was saying a few minutes back.....
The Team Ineos bus was the focus of anti-fracking protests in Doncaster earlier today.
The company's involvement has been met with opposition from campaigners who say the use of fracking to extract shale gas is harmful to the environment.
Ineos boss, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has called the government's attitude to fracking for gas "pathetic", accusing ministers of listening to a vocal minority rather than looking at the science.
Doncaster 'nuns' catch cycling bug
These 'nuns' and I use the term loosely, have clearly caught the cycling bug, they were seen watching the Tour de Yorkshire as it started in Doncaster this afternoon.
The pair were spotted in fancy dress outside a shop in the town waiting for the cyclists to come past today.
Vandals daub 'scum' on Hull homelessness project's door
Vandals have have targeted a homelessness organisation, painting the word "scum" on its door and splattering white paint on its windows.
The Raise the Roof Project in Hull said its Community Hub was targeted at about 21:30 on Wednesday.
The organisation has appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
Riding high: Beswick school decorates its playing fields
They may have only 15 pupils, but sky's the limit for Beswick Watton Primary School.
In support of the race, the school created this bird's eye view of their logo in their playing fields.
The race passes though Beswick village today.
Hull student lands McLaren placement over bamboo car idea
A Hull student has landed a placement with McLaren for his idea to use bamboo to build high-performance sports cars.
Mechanical engineering student Asa Green won the automotive technology challenge in the Daily Telegraph's STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) awards.
McLaren Automotive, which has a new £50m facility in South Yorkshire, sponsored the challenge of coming up with new a product or process to achieve weight benefits for a high-performance sports car.
The University of Hull student is now in with a chance of receiving a £25,000 prize when an overall winner is announced in June.
Growing support in East Yorkshire
Check out these pieces of land art in East Yorkshire.
The displays have been created by schoolchildren ahead of the race today.
Each flag was placed by a pupil:
Lead car is off
BBC's Andy Comfort out and about, and taking a bit of shelter from the as the lead car sets off.
The flag drop and start of racing is a couple of minutes away by my reckoning.
Re-routing landslip-hit North Yorks road 'on the shelf'
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans to re-route a key North Yorkshire road which has suffered a series of problems with landslips have been "put on the shelf" until government funding becomes available.
Highways bosses have voiced frustration over delays in getting government approval for a £40m scheme to re-route the A65 around Kex Gill, between Skipton and Harrogate.
A county council meeting's been told that the authority has already spent £2.1m on the scheme and expects to spend a further £1.5m this year in making preparations.
However, there is a risk government funding may "not be immediately forthcoming", the meeting heard.
David Bowe, the council’s director of environmental services, told members the authority had not received a detailed response from the Department for Transport on its outline business case, putting the “development of the scheme at risk”.
“When we manage to have a conversation they are quite positive, but in truth it's quite difficult to engage them,” he added.
Mr Bowe said the scheme, which has been welcomed by residents and commuters who have faced delays and diversions, was being “put on the shelf” and would be ready to be launched when funding became available.
Watch: Start line crowds build
Here's what the start line looks like in Doncaster.
It looks pretty lively down there doesn't it.
Cycling enthusiasts and anti-fracking protesters have lined the street.
Envelope update
Organisers were up at the crack of dawn to prepare for today's race.
The stage has been set at the start line for quite a while. If you're around on the course today feel free to drop us a line
Hull horticulturalists breaking down barriers
An allotment in Hull has brought together people who don't speak the same language but who share an interest in gardening.
Families of different nationalities, including Brazilian, Argentinian, Iranian, Iraqi and Romanian, work the land at Constable Street allotment, based just behind Coltman Street off Hessle Road.
Volunteer Lausanne Tranter, who runs the community space, says people who are unable to communicate because of language barriers find ways of connecting through shared interests.
People from different cultures have been brought together "through their passion for gardening", she says.
The Tour de Yorkshire starts in Donny today - that's Doncaster for those not from this part of the world - for the men, who finish on Sunday in Leeds.
The women's race lasts two days and starts in Barnsley on Friday, before finishing in Scarborough.
And we will be here all the way though so don't be shy - feel free to send us your photos and videos using the hashtag #BBCTDY.
If you're along for the ride today, here's the route map:
Former Home Secretary named chair of Jo Cox charity
Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith has been appointed chair of the Jo Cox Foundation.
The charity was set up after Mrs Cox, the MP for Batley and Spen, was shot and stabbed to death in Birstall, West Yorkshire, in June 2016, a week before the EU referendum vote.
Ms Smith, who was the UK's first female home secretary, said she was "enormously excited and honoured" to be taking on the role.