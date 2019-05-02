Yorkshire scenes
Live

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Humberside.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Stage 1 of Tour de Yorkshire sets off from Doncaster
  2. Anti-Fracking protests at start of Tour de Yorkshire
  3. Man in court over death of six-year-old boy near Hull
  4. Investigation after man's body found in Scarborough
  5. Re-routing landslip-hit North Yorks road 'on the shelf'
  6. Major delays on M62 due to shed load of dead chickens
  7. First ever rating of 'good' for Humberside Police
  8. Election 2019: Council polls take place across Yorkshire
  9. Woman robbed in Wakefield railway station toilets
  10. East Yorkshire doctor's surgery displays £3.6m painting
  11. Click on 'Related Stories' for county-specific updates
  12. Live updates on Thursday 2 May 2019

Live Reporting

By Andrew Barton and Adam Smith

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Dummy spins up a storm in Beverley

    Video content

    Video caption: A self-cycling mannequin has been built to show support for race.

    A self-cycling mannequin has been built to show support for race.

  2. Does this face paint come off?

    Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has shared a selfie showing off his Tour de Yorkshire face paint.

    Judging by his Twitter post, the Doncaster North MP is getting into the spirit of things.

    View more on twitter

  3. The artist brightening up Leeds streets

    Video content

    Video caption: A man from Leeds is giving streets near his house a bit of colour.

    A man from Leeds is giving streets near his house a bit of colour by painting bollards, broadband cabinets and electrical boxes.

  4. Fan meets Froome after seven-year wait

    A cycling fan got to meet Chris Froome after waiting for "seven years and three and a half hours".

    This video shows the moment they met before the cycling action started in Doncaster today.

    Very precise timekeeping.

    View more on twitter

  5. Doncaster kids build giant bike out of tyres and chairs

    Land art
    Copyright: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Primary School

    This piece of land art was created by pupils and staff at a primary school in Doncaster

    A parent took this brilliant photograph at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Primary School.

    It was a memorable day for the youngsters who got see the riders go past on the A19 in Bentley..

  6. Anti-fracking protesters focus on Team Ineos

    Protesters in Doncaster
    Copyright: BBC

    As I was saying a few minutes back.....

    The Team Ineos bus was the focus of anti-fracking protests in Doncaster earlier today.

    The company's involvement has been met with opposition from campaigners who say the use of fracking to extract shale gas is harmful to the environment.

    Ineos boss, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has called the government's attitude to fracking for gas "pathetic", accusing ministers of listening to a vocal minority rather than looking at the science.

  7. Doncaster 'nuns' catch cycling bug

    These 'nuns' and I use the term loosely, have clearly caught the cycling bug, they were seen watching the Tour de Yorkshire as it started in Doncaster this afternoon.

    A pair of "nuns"
    Copyright: BBC

    The pair were spotted in fancy dress outside a shop in the town waiting for the cyclists to come past today.

  8. Vandals daub 'scum' on Hull homelessness project's door

    Vandals have have targeted a homelessness organisation, painting the word "scum" on its door and splattering white paint on its windows.

    graffiti
    Copyright: Raise the Roof Hull Homeless project

    The Raise the Roof Project in Hull said its Community Hub was targeted at about 21:30 on Wednesday.

    The organisation has appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

  9. Riding high: Beswick school decorates its playing fields

    They may have only 15 pupils, but sky's the limit for Beswick Watton Primary School.

    In support of the race, the school created this bird's eye view of their logo in their playing fields.

    The race passes though Beswick village today.

    SCHOOL LOGO
    Copyright: BBC

  10. Hull student lands McLaren placement over bamboo car idea

    A Hull student has landed a placement with McLaren for his idea to use bamboo to build high-performance sports cars.

    Asa Green
    Copyright: University of Hull

    Mechanical engineering student Asa Green won the automotive technology challenge in the Daily Telegraph's STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) awards.

    McLaren Automotive, which has a new £50m facility in South Yorkshire, sponsored the challenge of coming up with new a product or process to achieve weight benefits for a high-performance sports car.

    The University of Hull student is now in with a chance of receiving a £25,000 prize when an overall winner is announced in June.

  11. Growing support in East Yorkshire

    Check out these pieces of land art in East Yorkshire.

    The displays have been created by schoolchildren ahead of the race today.

    Each flag was placed by a pupil:

    View more on twitter

  12. Lead car is off

    BBC's Andy Comfort out and about, and taking a bit of shelter from the as the lead car sets off.

    The flag drop and start of racing is a couple of minutes away by my reckoning.

    View more on twitter

  13. Re-routing landslip-hit North Yorks road 'on the shelf'

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Plans to re-route a key North Yorkshire road which has suffered a series of problems with landslips have been "put on the shelf" until government funding becomes available.

    Kex Gill
    Copyright: Gordon Hatton

    Highways bosses have voiced frustration over delays in getting government approval for a £40m scheme to re-route the A65 around Kex Gill, between Skipton and Harrogate.

    A county council meeting's been told that the authority has already spent £2.1m on the scheme and expects to spend a further £1.5m this year in making preparations.

    However, there is a risk government funding may "not be immediately forthcoming", the meeting heard.

    A65 map
    Copyright: Google

    David Bowe, the council’s director of environmental services, told members the authority had not received a detailed response from the Department for Transport on its outline business case, putting the “development of the scheme at risk”.

    “When we manage to have a conversation they are quite positive, but in truth it's quite difficult to engage them,” he added.

    Mr Bowe said the scheme, which has been welcomed by residents and commuters who have faced delays and diversions, was being “put on the shelf” and would be ready to be launched when funding became available.

  14. Watch: Start line crowds build

    Here's what the start line looks like in Doncaster.

    It looks pretty lively down there doesn't it.

    Cycling enthusiasts and anti-fracking protesters have lined the street.

    Video content

    Video caption: Campaigners gather in Doncaster before the cycling race starts.

  15. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A58(M) West Yorkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A58(M) West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, at Park Lane.

    A58(M) West Yorkshire - A58(M) Inner Ring Road in Leeds exit slip road partially blocked eastbound at Park Lane, because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  16. Get Involved

    #BBCTDY

    Organisers were up at the crack of dawn to prepare for today's race.

    The stage has been set at the start line for quite a while. If you're around on the course today feel free to drop us a line

    START LINE FOR TOUR DE YORKSHIRE
    Copyright: BBC

  17. Hull horticulturalists breaking down barriers

    An allotment in Hull has brought together people who don't speak the same language but who share an interest in gardening.

    Allotment sign
    Copyright: Hull City Council

    Families of different nationalities, including Brazilian, Argentinian, Iranian, Iraqi and Romanian, work the land at Constable Street allotment, based just behind Coltman Street off Hessle Road.

    Volunteer Lausanne Tranter, who runs the community space, says people who are unable to communicate because of language barriers find ways of connecting through shared interests.

    People from different cultures have been brought together "through their passion for gardening", she says.

  18. Get Involved

    #BBCTDY

    The Tour de Yorkshire starts in Donny today - that's Doncaster for those not from this part of the world - for the men, who finish on Sunday in Leeds.

    The women's race lasts two days and starts in Barnsley on Friday, before finishing in Scarborough.

    And we will be here all the way though so don't be shy - feel free to send us your photos and videos using the hashtag #BBCTDY.

    If you're along for the ride today, here's the route map:

    Video content

    Video caption: Day one route map for the Tour de Yorkshire

  19. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J29 for M1 J42.

    M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J29, M1 J42 (Lofthouse), because of a broken down lorry. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  20. Former Home Secretary named chair of Jo Cox charity

    Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith has been appointed chair of the Jo Cox Foundation.

    Jacqui Smith
    Copyright: PA/Ben Birchall

    The charity was set up after Mrs Cox, the MP for Batley and Spen, was shot and stabbed to death in Birstall, West Yorkshire, in June 2016, a week before the EU referendum vote.

    Ms Smith, who was the UK's first female home secretary, said she was "enormously excited and honoured" to be taking on the role.

    Quote Message: Never has Jo’s message that we have ‘more in common than that which divides us’ been more relevant. I’m going to use my national experience and the inspiration of having known Jo to support the foundation in delivering some really exciting plans over the coming years. from Jacqui Smith
    Jacqui Smith
Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Back to top