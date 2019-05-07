West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, most services appear to be running to time. For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this morning, most services appear to be running to time.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below: