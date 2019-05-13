Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Investigation continues into teenager's 'tragic' ecstasy death
- Live updates on Monday 13 May 2019
By Andrew Barton
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
Today will be dry and fine with lengthy periods of warm sunshine for most.
Winds will be mostly light.
Tonight will be dry with mostly clear skies and just a little wispy high cloud:
Concern over missing Doncaster mother and daughter
Police are searching for a mother and daughter from South Yorkshire who have not been seen "for a number of weeks".
Sebjana Myzeqari and her two-year-old daughter, Enissa, were last seen on CCTV leaving the Flying Scotsman Health Centre on St Sepulchre Gate West in Doncaster on 2 April.
Det Insp Anna Sedgwick said there was growing concern about them. They were only reported missing last week.
She appealed for information so police can check the mother and daughter are safe.
"We don't know that Sebjana has any family and friends in Doncaster," she said.
"For this reason, we really need your help find out where they are. We want to make sure Sebjana and Enissa are safe and well."
Ms Myzeqari is described as 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder-length, mousy brown hair.
Enissa is described as having distinctive large brown eyes and brown curly hair.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.
However, the 07:37 Sheffield to Lincoln service has been cancelled.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Investigation into teenager's 'tragic' ecstasy death
A police investigation is continuing this morning following the death of a 15-year-old girl in North Yorkshire who had apparently taken ecstasy.
The girl was found collapsed in Applegarth Car Park in Northallerton at about 21:30 on Saturday.
She was taken to hospital in Middlesbrough where she later died.
Det Insp Jon Sygrove warned other people "to be cautious and aware of the potential consequences of taking the drug".
"This is an incredibly sad and tragic event and police inquiries are ongoing to determine the events around the girl's death," he said.
Mr Sygrove appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.