West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Bradford. It happened just after 19:00 on Clayton Road on Friday evening and involved a white, black and orange KTM Duke 390cc motorcycle. The motorcycle was being ridden towards the village of Clayton along Clayton Road when it hit a traffic island, according to police. The motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries. Anyone who saw what happened is being asked to contact police.
Biker dies after serious crash in Bradford
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
Today will be dry and fine with lengthy periods of warm sunshine for most.
Winds will be mostly light.
Tonight will be dry with mostly clear skies and just a little wispy high cloud:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.
However, the 07:37 Sheffield to Lincoln service has been cancelled.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below: