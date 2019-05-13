West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Bradford.

BBC Copyright: BBC

It happened just after 19:00 on Clayton Road on Friday evening and involved a white, black and orange KTM Duke 390cc motorcycle.

The motorcycle was being ridden towards the village of Clayton along Clayton Road when it hit a traffic island, according to police.

The motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone who saw what happened is being asked to contact police.