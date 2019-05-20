Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York, BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Humberside.
Summary
- Sheffield shooting victim in 'serious' condition
- Click on 'Related Stories' for county-specific updates
- Live updates on Monday 20 May 2019
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LiveLiveYorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Breaking news, sport, travel and weather updates from across North, South, East and West Yorkshire.Follow
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Sheffield shooting victim in 'serious' condition
A teenager remains in a "serious" condition in hospital after being shot in the leg in Sheffield at the weekend.
Emergency services who were called to Spital Lane at about 00:10 on Sunday morning found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital where he is in a "serious but stable condition".
Detectives investigating the incident have urged witnesses and anyone with information to contact the force.