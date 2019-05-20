Live

Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Check your Yorkshire train journey

    BBC News Travel

    If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.

    However:

    • The 07:06 Leeds to Brighouse service has been cancelled
    • The 07:30 Bradford Interchange to Huddersfield service has been cancelled
    • The 07:38 Leeds to Lincoln service has been cancelled

    For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:

  2. Sheffield shooting victim in 'serious' condition

    A teenager remains in a "serious" condition in hospital after being shot in the leg in Sheffield at the weekend.

    Sheffield st
    Copyright: Google

    Emergency services who were called to Spital Lane at about 00:10 on Sunday morning found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

    He was taken to hospital where he is in a "serious but stable condition".

    Detectives investigating the incident have urged witnesses and anyone with information to contact the force.

