West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Staff at Bradford Hospitals NHS Trust are due to vote later on taking industrial action.

It's over a dispute about transferring some staff, including porters and healthcare assistants, to a new company which would be owned and run by the NHS.

The union Unison has described the move as "back-door privatisation".

Unison's head of health, Sara Gorton, said: “The staff who work for the NHS care about their jobs and it matters to them that they work for the health service.

"We all benefit from an NHS where everyone involved in delivering our care is part of the same team."

The trust says it's committed to looking after its staff.