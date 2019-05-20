West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Staff at Bradford Hospitals NHS Trust are due to vote later on taking industrial action. It's over a dispute about transferring some staff, including porters and healthcare assistants, to a new company which would be owned and run by the NHS. The union Unison has described the move as "back-door privatisation". Unison's head of health, Sara Gorton, said: “The staff who work for the NHS care about their jobs and it matters to them that they work for the health service. "We all benefit from an NHS where everyone involved in delivering our care is part of the same team." The trust says it's committed to looking after its staff.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Hospital staff strike vote over 'backdoor privatisation’
Staff at Bradford Hospitals NHS Trust are due to vote later on taking industrial action.
It's over a dispute about transferring some staff, including porters and healthcare assistants, to a new company which would be owned and run by the NHS.
The union Unison has described the move as "back-door privatisation".
Unison's head of health, Sara Gorton, said: “The staff who work for the NHS care about their jobs and it matters to them that they work for the health service.
"We all benefit from an NHS where everyone involved in delivering our care is part of the same team."
The trust says it's committed to looking after its staff.
Woman arrested after second Ilkley Moor fire
A woman's been arrested after a fire broke out on Ilkley Moor this weekend, a month after another blaze caused significant damage in the area.
At its height, about 50 firefighters tackled the latest blaze.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said its control room took over 65 emergency calls about the fire, which was "largely out" by 11:35 on Saturday.
The suspect, 48, was arrested after members of the public reported a woman "behaving suspiciously" near the fire.
West Yorkshire Police said the blaze was close to the cattle grid on Hangingstone Road, which had to be closed.
Over the Easter weekend, more than 70 firefighters were called to Ilkley Moor and a helicopter was deployed after a large area of moorland caught fire.
Monday's Yorkshire weather forecast
BBC Weather
There should be some sunny spells today, but along with the sun, some showers.
The showers will be most widespread this afternoon when some will be heavy and thundery.
The rain will slowly die away this evening, leaving it dry overnight with clear periods:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below: