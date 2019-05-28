Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The firm behind 17 cafes in Yorkshire has collapsed, blaming severe cash-flow problems and poor trading conditions.

The Filmore and Union chain employed about 230 people.

Administrators were appointed on Friday and have arranged the partial sale of the production kitchen and 10 stores.

That plan aims to safeguard 150 jobs, but the remaining sites have ceased trading with the loss of 80 posts.

Phil Pierce, from the administrators FRP Advisory LLP, said the company's outlets included stand-alone cafes, in-store and train station cafes in East, West and North Yorkshire as well as the head office and production kitchen in Wetherby.