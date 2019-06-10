Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Hundreds of pupils from 25 schools and colleges in and around York led the city's Pride parade at the weekend.

York Pride Copyright: York Pride

The annual celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community is organised by a charity and run by volunteers.

The event set off from York Minster at 12:00 on Saturday, making its way through the city to the Knavesmire racecourse.

Schools in Selby, Tadcaster, Malton and Ryedale were among those taking part.

York Pride said it was "fantastic" to see schools supporting the event.