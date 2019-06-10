Live
Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- West Yorkshire man named as three-bike crash victim
- Live updates on Monday 10 June 2019
By Andrew Barton
Yorkshire's wet Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
A wet day as persistent rain spreads from the south, turning rather heavy at times.
The rain is forecast to continue through the night, with just a few drier interludes possible:
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M1 West Yorkshire northbound
M1 West Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, from J39 for A636 Denby Dale Road Wakefield to J40 for A638 Wakefield Road Ossett.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and it's slow moving on M1 northbound from J39, A636 (Wakefield) to J40, A638 (Ossett), because of a break down.
North Yorkshire schools lead York Pride parade
Hundreds of pupils from 25 schools and colleges in and around York led the city's Pride parade at the weekend.
The annual celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community is organised by a charity and run by volunteers.
The event set off from York Minster at 12:00 on Saturday, making its way through the city to the Knavesmire racecourse.
Schools in Selby, Tadcaster, Malton and Ryedale were among those taking part.
York Pride said it was "fantastic" to see schools supporting the event.
West Yorkshire man named as three-bike crash victim
A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving three motorbikes on the Isle of Man was from Bradford, police have confirmed.
Joshua Keith Thornton, 23, from Baildon, was killed in the collision in Sloc Road in Colby on the Isle of Man at about 10:30 on Thursday.
His family said he would be "deeply missed" by all his relatives and friends, Isle of Man Constabulary said.
Mr Thornton died at the scene and two other men were taken to Noble's Hospital for treatment.
One of the men, who suffered serious injuries, was later flown to the UK for further treatment.
Insp Neil Craig appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the force.