West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far. For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
West Yorkshire man named as three-bike crash victim
A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving three motorbikes on the Isle of Man was from Bradford, police have confirmed.
Joshua Keith Thornton, 23, from Baildon, was killed in the collision in Sloc Road in Colby on the Isle of Man at about 10:30 on Thursday.
His family said he would be "deeply missed" by all his relatives and friends, Isle of Man Constabulary said.
Mr Thornton died at the scene and two other men were taken to Noble's Hospital for treatment.
One of the men, who suffered serious injuries, was later flown to the UK for further treatment.
Insp Neil Craig appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the force.