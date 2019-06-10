West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving three motorbikes on the Isle of Man was from Bradford, police have confirmed.

Isle of Man Constabulary Copyright: Isle of Man Constabulary

Joshua Keith Thornton, 23, from Baildon, was killed in the collision in Sloc Road in Colby on the Isle of Man at about 10:30 on Thursday.

His family said he would be "deeply missed" by all his relatives and friends, Isle of Man Constabulary said.

Mr Thornton died at the scene and two other men were taken to Noble's Hospital for treatment.

One of the men, who suffered serious injuries, was later flown to the UK for further treatment.

Insp Neil Craig appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the force.