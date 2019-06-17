Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live
Leeds trans charity 'deeply sorry' for data breach
A West Yorkshire charity supporting transgender children and young people has issued an apology after thousands of emails were made public online.
Leeds-based Mermaids UK said it was "deeply sorry" for what it called a "historical data breach" after it was first reported by the Sunday Times.
The paper claims the correspondence included "intimate details," names and addresses, but the charity denies this.
The charity said it had taken immediate action and reported the breach.
An official statement on the Mermaids UK website claims the emails were from 2016 and 2017, and that they were searchable only "if certain precise search-terms were used".
A spokesperson for the charity told the BBC the emails were shared to a private group on a private messaging platform.
They insisted that the 1,100 emails were between executives and trustees of the charity, discussing matters relating to their work.
The Times, however, reported the emails contained "intimate details of the vulnerable youngsters it seeks to help".
Second murder arrest over Sheffield tram death
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a man who was hit by a tram in Sheffield.
Martin Rigg, 37, was struck on 22 May near Convent Walk on West Street and died in hospital four days later.
Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday. He has been released on bail.
A 26-year-old man from the Shiregreen area of Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of murder last month.