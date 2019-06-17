West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A West Yorkshire charity supporting transgender children and young people has issued an apology after thousands of emails were made public online.

Leeds-based Mermaids UK said it was "deeply sorry" for what it called a "historical data breach" after it was first reported by the Sunday Times .

The paper claims the correspondence included "intimate details," names and addresses, but the charity denies this.

The charity said it had taken immediate action and reported the breach.

An official statement on the Mermaids UK website claims the emails were from 2016 and 2017, and that they were searchable only "if certain precise search-terms were used".

A spokesperson for the charity told the BBC the emails were shared to a private group on a private messaging platform.

They insisted that the 1,100 emails were between executives and trustees of the charity, discussing matters relating to their work.

The Times, however, reported the emails contained "intimate details of the vulnerable youngsters it seeks to help".